Get fit this new year by giving squash a try with free coaching

Tring Squash Club is again running free six-week coaching courses this new year which are designed to encourage more people to play the game.

The club, which has a thriving membership of some 350 people, is offering the free six-week courses for men and women over the age of 16 and the lessons will be provided by a qualified coach.

The ladies’ coaching sessions were launched on Saturday and will now continue for forthcoming five Saturdays.

Each session lasts for 60 minutes, starting from 9.40am.

The men’s course will then begin on Saturday, February 23, with sessions again running for an hour, starting at the same time of 9.40am.

These free courses are aimed primarily at non-members who do not necessarily have to join the club in order to take part.

Beginners and inexperienced players are more than welcome to come along.

The club will provide playing equipment if needed.

Numbers are limited to 16 players for each course. The club said: “We feel this is a great free opportunity for beginners to try a new sport and for inexperienced players to improve their skills and fitness.”

The club, which is based in Cow Lane, Tring, has impressive squash and social facilities, including four well-maintained courts and a bar that is open every evening.

Anybody interested in joining one of the courses or who would like more information about the club can contact Betty Longhurst by phoning 01296 660 711 or emailing e.a.longhurst@talk21.com.