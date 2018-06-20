Festival of cycling around Berkhamsted’s historic castle – all are welcome

Berkhamsted Cycling Club is hosting a big event this weekend around Berkhamsted’s historic castle.

The Berkhamsted Castle Revolutions Festival is taking place this Sunday featuring a full day of crit races on closed roads around the 11th century site.

There will be women’s and men’s Go-Ride novice races, men’s cat 2/3, women’s cat 3/4, a men’s race cat 4, a masters 40+ event, and junior boys’ and girls’ races for the under-8s and under-10s, as well as scooter and balance bike events.

As well as the cycling, there will also be a host of local food and drink stalls.

The organisers said: “The festival is a family celebration of cycling, organised and hosted by Berkhamsted Cycling Club.

“With the help of Hertfordshire County Council, Berkhamsted Town Council and English Heritage, we have created a unique day of races around the castle itself on closed roads, with a family festival taking place inside the castle grounds.

“It is part of the Tarmac Tour of Hertfordshire and we are extremely proud to be representing Berkhamsted as part of this race series.

“This festival has been created for the enjoyment of everyone in the town, with local businesses sponsoring the races and local shops and eateries pitching stalls to create a unique event that we hope will become a regular fixture in Berkhamsted’s summer calendar.

“There will be plenty for the kids to do, including face painting and other entertainment.”

The event starts at 10am and entrance is free. For further details, search for ‘Berkhamsted Revolutions Festival’ on Facebook.