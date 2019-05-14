Falcons get back to winnings ways thanks to Hill’s walk-off heroics

The Herts Falcons bounced back from some tough weeks to chalk up their second win of the season on Sunday, when coming from behind to beat London Capitals 5-4 at Grovehill in Hemel.

Falcons’ slugger Jarrod Pretorius hit a three-run home run to level the score late on and Dominic Hill hit the walk-off. Herts competed strongly in game two, but lost 8-6.

The Herts Londoners continued their hot start in AAA, taking game one 5-3 over Oxford Kings. Manager Wade Lynch pitched a complete game, while Sebastian Molina got two hits.

The Oxford pitcher bamboozled Herts in game two, securing a 4-1 win.

In Single-A, the Herts Eagles were swept at the Essex Redbacks, but veteran Max Trautman hit his first career home run.

The Herts Hawks suffered a rare defeat, 22-11, at Richmond in AA but are still well-placed with a 4-1 record this term.