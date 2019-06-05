Exciting ties for next round of Heath Park T20 contest

The historic Heath Park Cup T20 competition has got under way in earnest with the quarter-final line-up now set.

The contest, which was first held in 1960 and is sponsored by Adex Interiors, saw some close games in the first round.

Langleybury and Chipperfield/Clarendon both batted first in their respective games and scored enough to see off Northchurch and Watford Town.

Ivinghoe & Pitstone had trouble raising players for their offered dates and so had to concede their game to Berkhamsted.

Hosts Tring Park batted first against Hemel and made 147-7, with Hemel’s Lewis Hodgins snaring 3-6 and Shidhu Kanade 2-31.

In reply, Hemel made 148-1 in the 19th over with Tom Elborn hitting an unbeaten 76 and Brett Penny ending on 60 not out.

The next round of games, the quarter finals, are all be due to be played by Saturday, June 15.

Little Gaddesden/Potten End will take on Langleybury; Hemel face Kings Langley; Abbots Langley clash with Chipperfield/Clarendon; and Berkhamsted meet Leverstock Green.

The final will be played at Hemel Hempstead Town’s Heath Park ground on Friday, July 12.