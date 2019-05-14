England netball hero Guthrie spends time with Berko Belles

Commonwealth gold medal hero and England star Serena Guthrie recently took time out of her 2019 Netball World Cup preparation to coach the Berko Belles team.

The Team Bath centre court player shared her attacking wisdom with Berko’s teams, spending time with the club’s Minis (U11s), juniors (U14s) and adult teams.

The girls also got a chance to quiz Guthrie on what drives her and where her inspiration comes from, with all the teams enjoying her insights.

The Minis and Juniors train on Mondays and Wednesdays at Longdean School, while the seniors train there on Monday nights. They all compete in local leagues.

Newcomers are welcome and for more details email kay@nextlevelnetball.co.uk.