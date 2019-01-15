Elizabeth passes black-belt grading – at ten years old!

Talented youngster Elizabeth Nguyen is celebrating after impressively passing her International Taekwondo Federation black-belt grading at the age of just ten years old.

Elizabeth trains at the John F Kennedy School-based Palcic Taekwondo Club, which is affiliated to the International Taekwondo Federation (ITF).

Her proud instructor Rod Western, who runs the Hemel Hempstead club, said: “To pass her black-belt grading at the age of just ten is a big achievement.

“Elizabeth started training as a beginner at the age of five and has trained for the last five years.

“She has always shown commitment and enthusiasm, and is living proof of what can be achieved through hard work.

“Elizabeth’s parents say that training at the club and at home over the last five years has rocketed Elizabeth’s confidence, helped her school work and socialising.”

The Palcic club is a friendly group with juniors, adults and families all training together, added Western.

Anyone interested in joining the club or would like to find out more, can contact Western by phoning 07795 265 584.