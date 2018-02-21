Eleanor’s return from injury is a huge success on Italy’s slopes

Kings Langley skiing star Eleanor Scranage-Harrison’s medal-filled efforts at the English Alpine Championships continued last Wednesday with a silver in the slalom.

At 16 years old, the Ambition Racing skier is one of the country’s brightest young talents and she provided further evidence last Wednesday that she’s fully-recovered from eight months out of the sport with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The under-16s slalom event saw Scranage-Harrison battle it out with Manchester’s Daisi Daniels for top spot, with the Kings Langley teenager beating Daniels to gold in Sunday’s Super G, before switching places in the same event on Monday in Bormio, Italy.

Daniels took gold again last Wednesday but the contest between the two was always tight, with Scranage-Harrison recording the best second run in the field to take the silver medal honours.

Scranage-Harrison said: “I thought in my first run I made a few mistakes but my second one I was really pleased with and I felt it’s the best I’ve skied in a while.”

“The first course was really quite turny at the top so I struggled to get a lot of speed.

“But the second course was much more my style, it got a bit faster.

“My knee’s fine as well, it’s been coping well with everything so I’m glad it’s not been causing any problems.

“It’s probably one of my best results this season, I’m really happy with it.”

Scranage-Harrison, who trains at Hemel Ski Club, has one event left at the Championships – today’s (Thursday) giant slaloml – and was hoping to go out with a bang before returning to the UK.

“I’m really looking forward to the GS so hopefully I’ll go out there and smash it,” she added.

“Slalom is my favourite but I’m hoping to finish the week on a high in the GS.”

