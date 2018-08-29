Duo of David and Sylvester win the Frank Spence Memorial Shield

Last Thursday saw Little Hay GC’s seniors out in force to remember the late Frank Spence when they competed for this year’s Frank Spence Memorial Shield.

The trophy was kindly donated by the Spence family in aide of the Motor Neurone Disease Association and to help raise awareness of the disease which sadly claimed Frank’s life.

The pairing of David Smith and Sylvester Nolan were this year’s winners with an impressive aggregate score of 78 points, while Chris Murray and Trevor Sargent’s aggregate of 74 points saw them claim the runners-up spot.

Saturday saw the men’s A team in action at home to Panshanger and after last week’s loss by a single point, they were able to come back to secure a convincing 13-point win in what proved to be a high-scoring encounter.

The final score was Little Hay 229 points, Panshanger 216.

The pairing of Karl Burn and Aiden Walsh had Little Hay’s best score of the day, with an amazing 49 points.

On Monday the club’s ladies section played for the Fressingwood Cup.

Hee-Young Crowhurst was the winner with 36 points, just one point ahead of runner-up Margaret Flowers. Jackie Pearson was third with 34 points, on countback, from fourth-placed Dorothy Norman.