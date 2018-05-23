Derring and Jefferson are the bright spots

Sunday saw Little Hay compete in The Clapham Common Platinum Shield and Ellis Cup.

Two teams of six took part, with one away at Abbey Hill and the other at home.

A close match saw Little Hay losing by just three points, 220 -217.

The paring of reigning club champion Sam Derring and Phil Jefferson were Little Hay’s only winners on the day with 43 points, winning their match by 9 points.

May’s seniors’ Stableford on Thursday was won by Paul Mudd with three birdies and eight pars for a winning score of 36 points, beating John Redgwell by a single point. Tony Grainger was third on 34 points

Division 2 was won by Wael Aljawad with 38 points, three ahead of Chris Murry. John Murphy was third on 34 poijnts.

Last Wednesday saw the seniors’ host Redbourn Friars and they continued were they left off after last week’s win against Chartridge , beating Friars 4-2.