Derby day win for the BHHHC ladies’ first team

The Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club ladies’ first team provided the headline result of the weekend after their 2-1 win against near-neighbours Tring.

The usually feisty derby-day affair was played out in near tropical conditions with Berko’s goals coming from Pippa Mcclure and player-of-the-match Molly Beard.

Berko are now comfortably in third place in their division, while Tring remain adrift at the bottom of the standings.

The men’s first team had a weekend of two halves. In a quirk of the fixture list, their away league game on Saturday and their Vase first-round cup clash at home on the Sunday were both against the same Stevenage side.

Saturday was a story of missed opportunities and a leaky defence with Berko losing 5-4.

However, Sunday was a different story with Berko winning 8-0 in front an impressive crowd of fans.

The ladies’ second team made the tough trip away to Shefford & Sandy and came away with an impressive 3-0 win.

Player-of-the-match Emma Walker netted a brace and Harriette Holderness bagged the third.

The ladies’ third team drew 0-0 with Bedford, while the ladies’ fourth team lost 7-1 against Leighton Buzzard .

The men’s second team were downed 7-0 by St Albans, the men’s thirds lost 6-1 to St Albans and the men’s fourth team lost to West Herts.

The men’s fifth team had the weekend off.