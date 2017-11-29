David crowned as champion at BJC national judo competition

The Hemel Hempstead-based Bury Judo Club took a squad of 11 to the British Judo Council National Closed Championships in Kettering recently.

The club won one gold medal with David Kiraly being crowned a national champion, two silver medals and four bronze medals.

Head coach Roy Smith said: “Well done to everybody who competed and officiated at the BJC National Championship.

“And well done to all the parents who got the kids to the event.”

The results were as follows:

Gold medal: National champion David Kiraly.

Silver medals: Beth O’Connor and Csaba Kiraly.

Bronze medals: Sam Lewis, Lucie Cresswell,

Raul Cozma and Mark Cresswell.

The other squad members comprised of Candice York, Thomas Lewis, Stefan Kiraly and Daniel Clark.

Meanwhile Roy, Amanda and Beth performed admirably as referees and on the officials’ table.

If anybody is interested in having a go at judo, phone Roy on 07961 105 055 or search for ‘Bury Judo Club’ on Facebook.