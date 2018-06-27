Crystal and Marco shine at SSKI annual championships

The Seishinkai Shotokan Karate International (SSKI) clubs held their annual children’s championships at Hemel Hempstead School recently.

The standard was excellent with the two stars of the day being 11-year-old Crystal Close, a 1st Dan black-belt with the Hemel Hempstead club, and Marco Lopez (13), a green belt from the Bovingdon group, both who took two gold medals in their categories.

Gold: Crystal Close (2), Marco Lopez (2) and Rio Desai.

Silver: Darshith Biju (2), William Taylor-Butt and Nathan Welply.

Bronze: Luke Bunting (2), Anisha Shrestha and Brayden May.

Chief instructor Malcolm Pipps (8th Dan) said he was extremely pleased with the overall standard.

For more details about SSKI’s Dacorum clubs, phone 266048 or email phipps@glo balnet.co.uk.