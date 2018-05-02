Crystal and Marco both shine at SSKI club’s championships

Dacorum's entries at the SSKI competition in Hemel.
The Seishinkai Shotokan Karate International (SSKI) clubs held their annual children’s championships at Hemel Hempstead School recently.

The standard, as might be expected from a group that has produced world and European champions, was very high.

The two stars of the day were Crystal Close (11), a 1st Dan black-belt with the Hemel Hempstead club, and green belt Marco Lopez (13), from the Bovingdon club, who both earned two gold medals.

The medals went to:

Gold: Crystal Close (2), Marco Lopez (2) and Rio Desai.

Silver: Darshith Biju (2), William Taylor-Butt and Nathan Welply.

Bronze: Luke Bunting (2), Anisha Shrestha and Brayden May.

Chief instructor Malcolm Phipps (8th Dan) was extremely pleased with the overall standard.