Club records tumble in the Waddesdon sunshine

The Dacorum & Tring Road Runners won a host of medals at the Waddesdon 5km event, one of the highlights of the club’s race calender.

The Road Runners made their annual pilgrimage to the picturesque Waddesdon Manor venue for the 5km road race last Wednesday, which was bathed in sunshine.

Hosted by the Vale of Aylesbury AC, the event also doubled up as the club championships 5km run.

A total of 50 members toed the start line on this challenging course, set in the grounds of the Rothschild estate. The uphill first half to the house and downhill return to the finish promised some fast and furious racing and this year’s event didn’t disappoint.

Pride of place went to Kate Rennie who, while still finding her way back from a long-term injury, was able to run a well-judged race to finish second overall behind the race winner, Pippa Woolhoven, of Wycombe, who set a new course record.

Kate combined with Indira Patel (fourth and the under-17s winner), Hannah Bennett (eighth) and Claire Hallissey (ninth and V35 age category winner) to retain the ladies’ team prize.

The men’s team were led home by Phil Oddy, making his debut at the event, who finished in a fine eighth place overall.

The men’s team also did well, finishing as runners-up in the team stakes.

Club records tumbled with Patel setting a new U17s record of 19.39, Hallissey a new V35 best (20.10), Mandy Jackson a new V60 record (29.14) and John Slack a new V70 best (25.54).

Slack also took the V70 race win as did Celia Findlay in the V55 category.

Findlay put this speedwork to good use at the weekend when she took part in the British Masters half-marathon championship in Caterham, Surrey.

Despite soaring temperatures, she ran a strong race on an undulating course to win a silver medal in the British championship V55 category, only a minute behind the winner.

In the process Findlay also won gold in the Southern V55 championships, as the event also doubled as the Southern Counties Veterans AC (SCVAC) half-marathon championships.