Club celebrates their progress

Jubilant members from Tring Swimming Club enjoyed their annual club championships earlier this month to mark the progress made by the club over the past year.

Amid the celebrations were swimmers setting new personal best (PB) times in a series of 25m, 50m and 100m races.

Everyone from the club took part, from the youngest members aged just six, through to the coaches.

It proved to be a showcase of the talent within the club, with some thrilling dives and nail-biting finishes.

Music and announcements were made by resident DJ Nathan Ing and home-baked treats were on hand as the fun atmosphere saw everyone get involved and give it their all.

It was also an opportunity for inexperienced members to swim competitively under Amateur Swimming Association (ASA) rules, aiming for each stroke to be in-line with regulations to avoid disqualification.

More experienced swimmers set PB times in many strokes, cheered on by their fellow members, friends, parents and spectators.

It was the first championships held in their new pool, recently reopened by Tring Sport & Leisure Ltd, a subsidiary of Tring School’s multi-academy trust, the Ridgeway Learning Partnership.

The headteacher of Tring School and learning partnership chief executive Susannah Collings both attended the event.

She said: “It’s great to see the pool in action, growing young talent at this fantastic gala.”

The club thanked primary sponsor Peter Kemp, the chief executive of PRS Office Furniture.

He said “We’re proud to support this club and the local community.

“I’m impressed by the organisation, the volunteers and the swimmers, and it’s very nice to see the youngest swimmers starting out on their swimming adventure.

“I’d urge everyone to give it a go.”

The club’s presentation evening will be held towards the end of the year, where trophies, medals and certificates won during the championships will be given to each swimmer.