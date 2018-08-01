Club attempting a world record with 60-hour ‘coachathon’ bid

Leverstock Green Lawn Tennis Club are attempting to write their names in the world record books for the longest coaching marathon by female coaches.

The club, in Grassmere Close, Hemel Hempstead, have a remarkable 11 qualified female coaches and their ‘coachathon’ attempt will be to reach 60 continuous hours of coaching in one-hour slots from 9am on Friday, August 31, until 9pm on Sunday, September 2.

The number of female coaches at the club has been thriving and the exceptional amount – among the highest in the country – was featured by the BBC when they did an interview at the club during Wimbledon in 2015.

The club’s head coach Graham Fish said: “We believe it is important that we highlight the success we have achieved here and that we continue to promote women in sport as often many females tend to drop out of tennis and tennis coaching during their teenage years.”

The record attempt will also be raising money for good causes. The club will charge anyone participating to pay £20 which will go towards two charities, Keech Hospice Care, and the Dan Maskell Tennis Trust which supports tennis for disabled children.

The club is hoping the feat will draw a lot of support from the local community and maybe even from key figures in the world of tennis.

The 11 female coaches are Tessa Cawley, Kirsty Cawley, Molly Rice, Lizzie Ayling, Keziah Buckley, Izzy Lane, Paige Seggery, Ashleigh Hutchinson, Holly Cottingham, Katie Dalmon and Georgia Andre.