Clean sweep for the BHHHC ladies at the weekend

It was a great weekend for Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club, especially for the ladies’ section, whose four teams all won.

The men’s section also secured three wins.

The ladies’ 1sts continued their progress up the league table with a 1-0 win over Broxbourne, thanks to a goal from Abi Lawlor. The victory was cemented by a fantastic penalty-flick save by Vicky Stanwell.

The men’s 1sts have had a strong start to the season and are now in third place in the league after their 4-1 against West Herts. Ollie Bowman and Pete Allam both netted a brace.

Other results: Ladies’ 2nds beat Broxbourne 2-1 (Hannah Prentice, 2); men’s 2nds lost 3-1 to Shefford & Sandy; men’s 3rds beat Letchworth 2-0 (Ben Moorhouse, Edward Goodwy); ladies’ 3rds won 3-2 against Leighton Buzzard (Ellie Cella, Emma Swords, Andrea Bettridge); ladies’ 4ths won 7-0 against Luton; men’s 4ths lost 7-0 to Bishop Stortford; men’s 5ths won 2-0 over Letchworth.