Chloe aiming for Euro glory

A talented taekwondo fighter from Hemel Hempstead will be competing at the Student European Championships in Croatia next week.

Chloe Dutton, who last year became a national champion, will be representing Great Britain and is hoping that a win in Zagreb will lead to the possibility of a chance to qualify for the vaunted World Student Games.

Chloe Dutton tops the medal podium in Sheffield last autumn.

The combat championships event, which was due to start yesterday (Wednesday) and runs until Saturday, August 3, is being attended by some 1,300 participants from 36 countries and 404 universities to compete in taekwondo, judo, karate and kickboxing.

The 20-year-old’s training base is at Abbots Langley under Grand Master Brima Johnson (8th Dan) at BJ Academy.

The small non-profit making club unfortunately did not have the funds to help with Dutton’s travel costs to the event so she teamed up with some of her young BJ Academy team-mates to take part in the Abbots Langley Carnival in June to help raise funds for the trip.

Grand Master Johnson said: “I am extremely proud of Chloe and our other students who train so hard to try to achieve their dreams and personal goals.”

Any companies that would be interested in sponsoring or supporting BJ Academy would be gratefully appreciated.

For more information, contact Grand Master Johnson on 07956 834 773 or visit the club’s website at www.bjacademy.co.uk.