Camelot secure a new main sponsor on three-year deal

Camelot rugby club in Hemel were able to impress their new main sponsor with an impressive win over Hampstead 37- 17 recently.

Andy Hinton, a former player at the club and the owner of Northridge Cars and Lease Comparison, has agreed to sponsor the club for an undisclosed sum for the next three years.

Hinton’s first introduction to Camelot was as a player at the age of 11 competing in the schools Camelot Cup for Longdean against King Langley.

He said: “Little did I know that this would be the start of my passion for this amazing local institution that has kept many a youngster off the streets – myself included – and taught them the importance of discipline, sportsmanship, teamwork and honour.”

Hinton’s first senior game was as a 15-year-old for the fourth team and he played nearly every season at the club until his mid-30s, including a few as first-team captain.

When the club’s commercial director Paul Maddison, an ex-team-mate and friend, approached him to get involved, he was only too happy to help.

Hinton added: “If the support of my companies can in some way help this great club and ensure that not only does the senior rugby flourish but also that young boys and girls are encouraged to be the Camelot players of tomorrow, then I will be incredibly happy.”

n Meanwhile, Camelot will be visited by former England, British & Irish Lions and Harlequins legend Jason Leonard tomorrow night (Thursday).

The prop forward, a World Cup winner in 2003, will be conducting a training session with the club’s seniors before a question-and-answer session in the clubhouse.