Brown has his sights set on St Andrews final again for this season

It was a busy weekend for Little Hay’s men’s section.

Sunday saw the biggest field of competitors so far this year for the Secretary’s Cup, which was also a PCC Championship qualifying event.

The PCC final will be held at the historic St Andrews later this year.

Nick Brown won with a fantastic score of 41 Stableford points, which included three birdies and 12 pars.

He beat Martin Bull by one point.

It looks like Brown has another chance of getting to Scotland, after narrowly missing out at the final qualifying event last year.

Chris Morris finished third on 39 points.

On Saturday Little Hay’s ‘A’ team travelled to Stevenage for round two of this year’s Herts Friendly League.

It was another close match as always against these opponents, with Little Hay just losing out by just three points, 196-199.

Little Hay’s pairing of Mick Whelan and Karl Burn had the club’s best score of the day with 42 points.