Brad is on top after another impressive motocross year

Young motorcross prospect Brad Nolan has been crowned as the Kensworth 2017 Big Wheel 85cc Champion.

Brad, who goes to Longdean School in Hemel Hempstead, has just finished another year-long season racing motocross throughout the UK for the Kensworth Motocross Club.

He is the proud to be on the top spot after winning first place on the podium as the Kensworth 2017 Big Wheel 85cc Champion.

In addition to winning the club championship, he also came sixth in the British Masterkids contest, where he was up against 80 competitors from around the UK.

He also came fourth out of 40 at a team event after being nominated to represent the Kensworth club.

Next year Brad is moving up to the 125cc group and will be riding a Yamaha 125.

Because of his hard work and successes, Brad has also landed a sponsorship deal from Yamaha dealer, Moores Motorcycles Apsley.

His mum Jo Nolan said: “A big thank you to everyone who believes and supports Brad.

“He wouldn’t be on that top spot if it wasn’t for Mr Cunningham and his sports teachers at Longdean School, Allease Aylesbury, Lifeline Ancillaries, Danny’s Dirtbikes, Moores Motorcycles of Apsley, Forkshrink.com, Chris from Hi-Tech Express, and CNRT Same Day Couriers.”