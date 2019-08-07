Bowlers get the job done as Abbots stay in third place

Abbots Langley won by 48 runs away at Watford Town in Division 2A of the Herts Saracens League on Saturday to remain in third spot.

Abbots were all out for 203 in the 48th over, Ravi Gokani top-scoring with 40, while Simon Hamilton added 37.

The visitors’ bowling attacked then skittled Watford for 155 in just the 32nd over.

Matthew Dunstone notched a five-wicket haul and James Allen took 2-64.

Having won the toss, the visitors decided to bat.

Barry Warner and Jack Read (21) opened, putting on 28 before the first wicket fell, Read being bowled by Syed Ali to bring Simon Hamilton to the crease.

The runs then came with fluency as Abbots reached 82, until Warner was trapped lbw for 20.

Two batsmen were then dismissed in as many balls, including Hamilton (37, six fours, one six), to put Abbots on 99-4.

Matt Parkins and Bradley Finch put on 46 before the former was caught for 19, then 11 runs’ later Finch was gone for 25, caught-and-bowled by Will Graves to leave the visitors on 157-7.

Ravi Gokani came in and smashed the ball to all parts of the Town ground before two more wickets fell.

Matt Dunstone and Gokani put on another 29 until Gokani, with a mighty swing, was bowled for 40 to leave Abbots on 203 all out.

The visitors opened the bowling with spin at both ends, resulting in James Allan trapping opener Zaid Falfeel lbw for a duck.

Dunstone snared two batsmen in his first over, one via a flying one-handed catch from Warner to get Jigar Shah (5), and the second next ball, when Parkins took a diving catch to get Karamat Khan for a duck.

Ali Mitru (12) became Allan’s second lbw victim to leave Watford teetering on 25-4.

Etisham Ali (33) was bowled, Syed Ali was caught lbw for four and Mohammad Ghaffar was caught-and-bowled -- all by Dunstone, to give him 5-22 and leaving the hosts reeling on 87-7.

Warner switched ends and took out Asad Sajjad, caught for eight, before Malik Sadiq was caught behind for six.

That left Hamilton to clean up, taking out the stubborn Nasweeph Gutiyan, who top-scored with 65, ending Watford chase on 155 all out in 31 overs.

The win, their eighth in 12 games this term, leaves them in third place, just 13 points adrift of second-placed Chorleywood with five games remaining.

This Saturday Abbots entertain seventh-placed St Albans.