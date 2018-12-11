Black-belt gradings conclude with all six passing in fine style

The Hemel-based Seishinkai Shotokan Karate International (SSKI) club held their December black-belt gradings at the weekend where all six participants passed in real style.

The gradings were held at the club’s Hemel Hempstead School home.

The final results were as follows:

To 3rd Dan: Stephanie Farrer and Steven Barton.

To 2nd Dan: Phillip Chiverton, Carl McCormick, Juan Lopez and Andre Cove.

The panel comprised of sensei Malcolm Phipps (8th Dan), sensei Tony Bunting (7th Dan) and sensei Jeff Carson (5th Dan).

SSKI’s chief instructor Phipps said the standard was exceptional and he was “over the moon with the 100 per cent pass rate”.

For more details about SSKI, phone HH 266048 or email phipps@globalnet.co.uk.