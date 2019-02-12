Berko’s teams put in some gritty performances

After a break last weekend for bad weather, it was back to a full set of fixtures for Berkhamsted & Hemel Hempstead HC’s sides.

The ladies’ 2nds drew 1-1 with West Herts in a brilliant team performance. Goal scorer and player of the match was Ellie Cella.

The men’s 2nds had a tight end-to-end match with Hertford but didn’t take their chances in a 1-1 draw. Berko’s goal was scored by Will Goodwyn.

The men’s 3rds lost 5-4 away in a late game at Hertford. Dawood and Paul Whitby both hit braces, while man of the match was captain Steve Redman.

The ladies’ 3rds were defeated for just the second time this season when they lost 1-0 against St Albans. Player of the match was a draw between Emma Swords and Sam Pavlik. They remain in second place in their league but cannot drop many more points this term to keep their promotion hopes alive.

See below, left, for the club’s first-team games.