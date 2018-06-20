Berko’s Carter aiming to impress in front of the Liverpool crowds

Berkhamsted driver Matt Carter, the 2017 British Drift Champion, has been added to the line up for the Red Bull Drift Shifters – an adrenaline-fuelled event that aims to test the nerves.

Carter is the only British driver participating and will be up against the best drift racers from around the world.

The speed and precision of the 12 drivers will be put to the test on Sunday, August 19, in front of Liverpool’s iconic Royal Liver Building, as they tear through the streets of Liverpool in front of an expected crowd of ten thousand spectators.

With more than 10 years of competitive driving experience, Carter has been referred to as the best drift racer in the UK and is hoping to continue his success in the scene.

He is aiming to solidify his place on the drifting leader board and celebrate with fans in his home country.

Red Bull Drift Shifters was originally dreamt up by New Zealand professional drifter ‘Mad’ Mike Whiddett, debuting in his home town of Auckland in 2012.

Now, it’s going international, arriving on the UK’s shores for the first time.

The other drivers taking on Carter, at time of writing, will be Whiddett, Fanga Dan Woolhouse of New Zealand, Joachim Waagaard of Norway, James Deane of Ireland, Frederik Aasbø of Norway, Gaz Whiter of New Zealand, Forrest Wang of the USA and Masato Kawabata of Japan.

The eventual line-up will feature 12 drivers with other names to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The fight for the top spot at is set to be fiercely contested, with the usual judges replaced by high-tech proximity and angle sensors.

The 2015 Formula Drift champion Fredric, finished second in the Formula Drift Championship in 2017.

Currently placed second for 2018, he is out for revenge against Ireland’s Deane, who is at the top of the ladder, following the Formula Drift New Jersey event earlier this month.

Fredric has clocked up the most event wins in Formula Drift history (11) and is now hunting for his second championship title.

The organisers said: “Spectators should come prepared for an adrenaline-fuelled event that will test nerves to the max and wow with precision driving like never seen before in the UK.”

The event is being organised in partnership with Liverpool City Council and forms part of Liverpool 2018 – a year of projects marking a decade since Liverpool’s year as the European Capital of Culture.

Tickets and more details are available via www.redbull.co.uk/driftshifters.