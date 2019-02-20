Berko men’s first team are poised for promotion after a huge win over title rivals Saffron Walden

The Berkhamsted & Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club men’s first team beat their nearest promotion challengers Saffron Walden 2-1 on Saturday to go four points clear at the top of the table.

The exciting countdown to the end of the season continues with Berko now only needing two wins from their remaining five games to confirm promotion.

This Saturday they host Stevenage at 10.30am at RAF Halton.

Across the rest of the men’s section it was more of a weekend to forget.

The men’s 2nds lost 6-1 to Broxbourne with the consolation goal coming from Toby Payton.

In a strange game, the men’s 3rds dominated their clash with Bedford but still came away with a 3-1 defeat. The season would not be complete without the men’s 3rds being involved in a battle to avoid relegation. With three teams going down, Berko are currently in the third relegation spot, ne point behind Cheshunt 2nds but Berko do have a game in hand.

The men’s 4ths were put to the sword 10-0 by a strong Welwyn 2nds side

On a positive note, the men’s 5ths were unbeaten, but that was due to the fact that they didn’t have a game.

All of Berko’s ladies’ sides had the weekend off.

The ladies’ 1sts, who are in their own promotion battle, have another week off this Saturday.