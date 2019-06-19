Berko grab defeat from the jaws of victory in an agonising 17-run reverse

Berkhamsted’s first XI lost a game they probably should have won away at Abbots Langley in Division 2A of the Saracens Herts Cricket League on Saturday.

With rain putting paid to Friday’s T20 clash with Radlett, the league action was the only cricket of the week.

On a green wicket, Berko captain Alan Gofton won the toss and asked his seamers to have first use. Adam Scotcher continued his good form from last week, returning with 3-24 from 10 overs.

Jack Hunter bowled well in the middle section, taking 3-29 from nine overs.

When rain came at the 35-over mark, Abbots were on 120-4. Berko were in the driving seat, but after the break they bowled poorly, over-attacked and were punished. The Abbots’ middle and lower-order hit over and through the infield to rack up a total of 206-8.

In reply, Berko fell 17 runs short on 189-9. Langley used the new ball well and kept the Berko top order in check.

As the runs-per-over rose, it was left to the middle and lower order to get the score back up track. At times they managed it, mainstay Luke Frey (44) giving Berko hope, but no-one could keep with him and the regular fall of wickets kept the rate where the hosts needed it to be.

Some interesting umpiring decisions did not help the Berko cause, but overall they were left disappointed as the victory slipped away.

The 2nd XI lost to Radlett, while the 3rds and 4ths beat Potton End and Rickmansworth, respectively.

Berko’s 1st XI host Chorleywood in the Herts T20 Cup this Friday night and entertain Old Elizabethans in the league on Saturday. All supporters are welcome.