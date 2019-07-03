Berko bowlers feel the heat

The Berkhamsted first team bowling attack was torn to shreds by a special innings from Holtwhites’ opener Salman Khan on Saturday in the Saracens Hertfordshire League Division 2A.

In sweltering 34 degree heat, home side Holtwhites chased down Berkhamsted’s not inconsiderable total of 237 in only 24 overs and for the loss of a single wicket.

Berko continued in a familiar pattern as their other league games have beset them this season, where their batsmen got them to a competitive total but their bowlers being unable to defend it.

Batting first, Berko were left struggling at 30-3 with a few senior players sent back to the clubhouse.

However, wicket-keeper Mark Costin made a fine 119, which proved to be the backbone of their innings.

Youngster Josh Todd (36) kept Costin company for a while, putting on a 120-run partnership, while James Wyatt (25) joined Costin for some late-order hitting.

Costin ended up hitting six big sixes and eight fours during his 44-over stay at the crease.

At the half-way point and with 237 runs on the board most observers would have thought Berko were in the driving seat.

However, poor availability as well as the loss of their overseas player and player/coach from their attack has left them somewhat toothless.

Holtwhites opener Khan was not in the mood to be kind.

He was brutal in his hitting on his was to 134 off just 60 balls, including 12 maximums.

Berkhamsted now find themselves bottom of the league after surprise victories for fellow strugglers Old Elizabethans and Totteridge at the weekend.

This Saturday sees Berko take on the later in what is now looking like a crunch relegation clash.

Meanwhile, the Berko women’s XI started their 30 over Home Counties League campaign with a crushing 131-run victory over Hitchin.

Berko posted a huge 284-4 before bowling Hitchin out for just 153.

The stars of the show for Berko were Sue Benson and Kate Murphy, who both hit unbeaten centuries – 101 not out and 102 not out respectively.