Berko are outclassed by rivals but bounce back to play better the day after

Berkhamsted faced local rivals Northchurch in the Herts T20 group stage on Friday night, where they spluttered in front of a big home crowd and were defeated by seven wickets.

Northchurch were the superior side across the board on the night.

Batting first, early wickets restricted Berko as they eventually posted a total of 125 all out.

In reply, Northchurch knocked off the target three wickets down in the 16th over.

A couple of interesting umpiring decisions played their part in the result and there was a debatable “spirit of cricket” moment near the end. Needing two runs to win, Berko’s Adam Scotcher bowled a wide that wicketkeeper Dan Lake missed.

The ball ran almost to the third-man boundary for the Northchurch win. As Berko players went in to shake hands, it turned out that Northchurch batter Darren James, on 49 not out, had turned down the single because he wanted to reach his personal half century.

Meanwhile, on Saturday Berkhamsted travelled to face Chorleywood in the league.

In an excellent game of cricket the visitors posted a total of 228, with Douglas Foster top scoring with 58.

However, it proved not to be enough as Chorleywood chased the target down in the 47th over, four wickets down.

The difference between the side was the superb undefeated 118 by Chorleywood captain Edward Lye.

This weekend Berkhamsted are at home to newly-promoted St Margaretsbury in the league. The club welcomes all supporters on Saturday for a 1pm start.