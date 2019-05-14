Berkhamsted get off to a sputtering start in their league’s curtain-raiser

Berkhamsted got off to exactly the start they wanted to avoid on Saturday, when going down to a heavy defeat away at Watford Town in the Saracens Herts Division Two A opener.

There had been plenty of rain in the week and Berko captain Alan Gofton elected to bowl. But the slow wicket did not suit Berko’s opening bowlers as both proved expensive early on.

The three spinners Wyatt, Richards and Gofton regained some control, with Wyatt unlucky not to take more than a wicket. Gofton ended up taking his first five-wicket haul for the club.

Watford went on to post 255 all out from their 50 overs.

In reply, Watford blew Berko away for 130. Captain Gofton top scored with 55 not out, but no-one else managed to keep him company to ever look threatening.

Young off-spinner Sihander Rizwan took six wickets, helped by a big boundary and some poor shot selection from the Berko batters.

This Saturday Berko host St Albans (1pm), where the club welcomes all local support.

Sunday is then the start of the T20 season when Berko’s 1st XI visit Radlett in the Herts T20 competition.