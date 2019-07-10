Batters falter as Abbots slip to their third loss of season

Abbots Langley lost by five wickets on the road at midtable Stevenage in Division 2A of the Herts Saracens League on Saturday.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat, but could only make 155-10.

Simon Hamilton (35) hit three fours and two sixes and put on 48 with George Agius (16) but Abbots were reeling at 57-4.

Captain Matt Parkins top scored with 45 and created a partnership of 44 with Will Graves (17), while Ravi Gokani scampered a quick ten and Anish Khiroya added a steady 22.

After tea, Stevenage started well with opener Conor Hayward hitting 35 and number three Gary Brown leading all scorers with 65.

There was a wicket apiece for Hamilton, Khiyora, Gokani and Matthew Dunstone, but Michael Tyler’s 24 not out saw the hosts over the line by five wickets in the 37th over.

Despite the loss, Abbots remain third in the table.