Appeal to support Ryan’s London Marathon efforts

A Hemel man is seeking sponsors for his London Marathon bid later this year.

Ryan Kershaw is taking on the gruelling 26.2-mile run in aid of the Brain and Spine Foundation charity.

The 35-year-old has spent the past five years getting into the best physical shape of his life and wanted to be able to use this to make a difference.

“I’ve done some charity events before, but I feel this is going to be my last opportunity to do something like this and I want to be able to finish my fundraising the best way I can,” said Kershaw, who works as a packing coordinator at Woodmansterne Publications in Watford.

Kershaw, a member of The Gym on Jarmon Park, is returning from a wrist injury sustained last August while playing basketball and had to have a metal plate inserted.

He faced months of recovery time and is now working hard to overcome this and get his training back on course.

He’s run two marathons before, in Liverpool in 2011 and the London Marathon in 2014 (4hrs, 22 minutes, but strained a muscle at the 18th mile). He’s hoping for a sub-four-hour time this time.

There is also an emotional reason being Kershaw’s feat. He explained: “I have been given the opportunity to run the marathon for the Brain and Spine Foundation. This is so dear to me and not just ‘another fundraiser’.

“Having seen my mum go though the pain and effects of a spinal injury, I feel very strongly about helping this cause. Anybody else who has been through the same, or knows somebody who has, will understand this is a long-term affliction and can last a lifetime.

“The same is to be said for the brain. Even without physical restrictions, the brain can restrict you mentally and physically – more so than any other part of the human body.

“I, along with foundation, want to be able to help people going through this.

“Raising funds for research will help us find medical advances. We will help the people going through this and the families that support them to move forward and live the best life possible.”

To sponsor Kershaw, visit his charitable website at: http: //uk.virginmoneygiving.com/RyanRunning.