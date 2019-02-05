American star Wright signs to add excitement for Hemel Storm

In great news for Hemel Storm fans, the club last week secured the signature of 6ft 7ins US forward TrayVonn Wright, considered one of the most athletic and spectacular players to play in the BBL.

The Iowa native has signed with Storm from BBL side Leicester Riders for the rest of the season.

His four seasons with Leicester were highlighted by a series of spectacular dunks that made him a fan-favourite up and down the country.

Last season he was voted MVP of the BBL playoff finaI at the O2 arena and in the 2015/16 season he averaged 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks a game, as well as twice being named to the BBL All-Defensive team.

The 27-year-old has also had spells with the Rethymno Cretan Kings of the Greek top-flight, Boras Basket in Sweden’s elite league and in America’s NBA development league

The forward is a graduate of North Dakota State University, where he helped his side to one of the most successful seasons in their history, averaging 12 points, five rebounds and two blocks per game in his senior year.

Storm head coach Robert Youngblood said: “This is a very exciting step for our club.

“TrayVonn’s pedigree speaks for itself and he’ll be a great favourite with our fans.

“He’s obviously a very important addition to our line-up and will help bring out the best in our guys. He fits perfectly with how we want to play – and he’s a winner.

“There’s no problem integrating him within the squad because he has high-level experience.”