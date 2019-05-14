Abbots open their league season with a winning start

The first league match of 2019 saw Abbots Langley secure an away win by 74 runs in Saracens Herts Division Two A at Old Elizabethans.

Abbots were put in and made 187-6 from their 50 overs.

New opener George Aguis made 37 and Simon Hamilton showed his mettle with a great performance, hitting four boundaries and two sixes to top score with 51.

Bradley Finch hit the ball to all parts of the ground with a solid 39.

In reply, OE’s openers Henry Jonsher and Josh Brown started well and the hosts had a slight lead on the run rate, but a collapse followed and they were eventually skittled out for just 113 in the 36th over.

Matthew Dunstone was the pick of the Abbots bowlers, taking four wickets for just 26 runs, including a double wicket maiden.

Ravi Gokani and Matthew Parkins also grabbed two wickets apiece.