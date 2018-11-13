A spate for Kate as she hits five in 8-2 victory for the BHHHC thirds

The headline result for Berkhamsted & Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club at the weekend saw the ladies’ 3rds beat Potters Bar 8-2. The player of the match was Kate Goodwyn who scored a remarkable five of the goals.

The others were netted by Emma Swords, Terraine Payton and Sophie Lawrance.

The men’s first team have been making a habit of playing in tight games this season and that trend continued when they won 4-3 against promotion challengers Broxbourne in a cut-and-thrust match that could have gone either way.

Berko are now level on points with Broxbourne in second place in the league, in what looks to an exciting season ahead.

The ladies’ 1sts had a great weekend, winning on both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday involved a tight 1-0 win against Blueharts at Meadowcroft with the goal coming from the trusty stick of Melissa Morton.

Then on Sunday, the team played their first-round EH Vase tie against Broxbourne. After full-time the score was 1-1 and in the resulting penalty flicks, it was 2-2 after five attempts. Up stepped Deb Walker to score the winner in a dramatic victory.

The ladies’ 2nds had a soggy afternoon battling Blueharts and were just edged out in a 2-1 loss, but the scoreline didn’t do the Berko players justice. Charlie Nash netted the solo goal for Berko.

In what’s been a tough season for the men’s 2nds, they competed well but lost narrowly 3-2 to Winchmore Hill. It could have been 3-3, but Berko had a goal disallowed.

The ladies’ 4ths lost 4-0 on the road at Bedford in a late afternoon kick-off but played with lots of energy.

The men’s 4ths are having a difficult season and lost 9-0 to Rickmansworth II.

The men’s 5ths had a walkover win against Southgate Adelaide III to earn a welcome five points.

The men’s 3rds lost 5-1 against a strong Bishop Stortford side.