A busy weekend for the Harriers with runners at a variety of different events across the UK

The hills were alive in St Albans which played host to its annual half-marathon on Sunday.

Starting and finishing in Verulamium Park, the occasionally hilly course took runners through the country lanes of the city.

A total of 26 Harriers took up the challenge and as a bonus this event was also part of the Harriers’ club league competition, with plenty of points up for grabs.

Anthony James was first home for the club in 01:20:53 to finish third in his age category. The next trio of Harriers to finish all managed to bag a new personal best (PB), Gareth Tucker in 01:32:43, Ross Deacon in 01:33:29 and Maria Kenny in 01:33:45. Maria also finished second overall in her age category.

Stephen Newing was next to finish in 01:34:12, followed by Andy Cook in 01:34:16, Simon Wallis in 01:35:56, Rob Humphreys in 01:37:39, Robert Bowler in 01:37:34, James Birnie in 01:38:12, David Goodman in 01:41:42, Simon Wheeler in 01:44:47 and Richard Phillips in 01:46:07.

Tracey Cotton, who was completing her third event of the weekend, finished in 01:50:56, followed by Rich Peters in 01:55:00, Donna Hodges in 01:55:41, Paul Saunders in 01:57:28, Phil Mercer in 01:58:35, Helen Cook in a PB 01:58:39, Andrew Terry in 01:59:55, Leon Lummis in 02:01:11, Suzy Beak in 02:00:50, Martin Jeffrey in 02:04:11, Helen Heathcote in 02:14:11, Claire Pellett in a PB 02:33:43 and Peter Tucker in 02:52:42.

Sunday also saw Tom Renphrey in action as he took on the 36th annual Wargrave 10k event.

The course started and finished on grass with the rest of the course on undulating country lanes and some residential streets within the village.

Renphrey powered home in 41:56.

Also taking on the 10k distance at the weekend was Serena Harrap inthe Hayford Airbase 10k.

Set in the beautiful Cherwell Valley countryside, the route utilised the base’s runway, RAF taxiway and NATO taxiway and was, therefore, pancake flat and traffic-free to offer a good chance at a PB.

Serena finished the course in 58:14.

Sophie Halden was doing her bit for charity as she took part in the Watford Race for Life 10k event.

The course was largely flat and set in the beautiful family-friendly park of Cassiobury.

These Race for Life series unite thousands of women with one purpose – to walk,jog or run while raising valuable funds for cancer research.

Sophie completed the course in 53:03.

Kicking the weekend off in style, Tracy Cotton took part in the Marston 5k. Set in the backdrop of Marston forest and described as a fast,flat course with bags of PB potential, Cotton finished the course in 22:39.

Saturday morning saw Sian Hibbs back doing a sprint triathlons , this time around it was the Eton Sprints weekend set in Dorney Lake,Berkshire.

The weekend’s triathlons are widely regarded as the official start of the UK triathlon season.

Taking place at one of the iconic venues of the 2012 Olympic Games, the SuperSprint Saturday event started with a 400m open water swim in the clear, clean waters of the rowing lake before taking to a closed, flat-road circuit for a four-lap bike course covering 21.2km.

The final 5km run followed an out-and-back course along the side of a rowing tank on paths.

The venue provided the ideal environment for first- time triathletes or experienced athletes alike looking to get an early season time under their belt and there was a buzzing atmosphere for participants and supporters.

Hibbs opted for the sprint which comprised a 750m swim and a 21.2km bike ride, followed by a 5km run.

She continued her good form by completing the course in 01:08:51, finishing as the third woman overall and second in her age category.

Saturday saw Phil Robbins take on The South Downs way 100. The course travelled along a chalk ridgeway, starting just outside Winchester, the capital of Saxon England, before heading east until the trail ended in Eastbourne.

The Downs tower over southern England affording runners awe-inspiring views across the Weald and south across the coast and Channel.

Robbins powered though the course, finishing in 20 hrs and 35 minutes.