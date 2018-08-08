It’s a weekend to forgot for Abbots as the Watford batters run wild

Abbots Langley, without four of their top players, took a short trip to Watford Town on Saturday and had a bad day at the office.

The hosts won the toss and chose to bat. Matt Parkins grabbed the first wicket with just four on the board and then dismissed the Town number three Ali Nasar Mitru. Daniel Roche then took out Naseer Ahmed for 38, caught by Nick Gurney in the slips.

That was to be the only bit of luck as Muaaz Ali Ahmed blasted his way to 76 with the score 158 before Kashif Ali (105 not out) and Ahsan Malik (76 not out) took the bowling attack apart with a stand of 166.

In the reply, the only Abbots batters to make an impression were Simon Hamilton (33) and Matt Parkins (31). With five wickets falling for 28 at the end, Abbots were all out for 182.