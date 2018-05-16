It’s a complete washout on Saturday but on Sunday Hemel progress to 20/20 finals day

It was a washout on Saturday with Hemel Hempstead Town’s games in the Saracens Hertfordshire League being postponed due to the rain.

The first XI were hosting Sawbridgeworth and reached 108-4 from 23 overs before the rain arrived. The second XI were set to travel to the same side’s second-string but that match didn’t even start. The third XI were on 84-0 at Allenburys & County Hall II before it was cancelled and the fourth XI were on 36-2 when entertaining Leverstock Green III before the heavens opened.

However, there was some joy on Sunday, with Hemel progressing through to the final of the Herts County 20/20 Cup.

In the group stage semi-final, Hemel got a walk-over against Reed as they were absent on village cup duty.

In the other semi-final, Hertford beat Radlett.

Hemel then went on to beat Hertford in the group stage final to progress into the finals day on Sunday, July 8, at a venue to be announced later.

Hemel batted first and made 120-7 in their 20 overs.

Josh Graves notched 36, Craig Weston chipped in with 23 and Brett Penny added 19 in Hemel’s innings.

In the reply, Hemel then kept Hertford to a score of 110-4 which was quite a strange 20/20 score with only four wickets down.

Hemel fielded and bowled really well and tightly to keep the Hertford score down, and at Balls Park as well, which has a reputation for being a high-scoring field.

The pick of the bowlers included Nick Hodgins with figures of 2-25 as well as Lewis Hodgins (1-19) and Adeel Khan (1-22).

Hemel put out a fairly mixed line-up with a mixture of 1st, 2nd and 3rd team players from their respective Saturday league players.

This Saturday, Hemel I travel to Hoddeson (12pm), Hemel II host Potters Bar II at Heath Park, Hemel III visit Hatfield Crusaders II and Hemel IV entertain Abbots Langley III.

On Sunday, the first team host Stanmore (1pm).