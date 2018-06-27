Heath Park Cup is purring along with tasty matches in prospect

The line-up for the semi-finals of the historic Heath Park Cup is nearly set with three of the four teams now confirmed.

The final of the 20/20 competition, which dates all the way back to 1960, long before the current vogue of short-format cricket, will be played at Hemel Hempstead’s Heath Park ground on Friday, July 13. This year’s competition in again sponsored by ADEX Interiors.

Leverstock Green, the 2016 winners of the trophy, are set to meet Ivinghoe & Pitstone in the bottom half of the draw this Friday night.

Langleybury have made it through to the last four and await the winners of the Berkhamsted v Chipperfield/Clarendon clash.

The latter were due to play last night as the Gazette was going to press.

Langleybury beat Watford Town to progress through to the semi-finals.

They won the toss and batted for 133-5 before bowling Watford out for 109 without too many problems in 18.3 overs.

Leverstock Green (123-6) beat Hemel Hempstead (112-7) in quite a tight game in their quarter-final.

Hemel’s Lewis Hodgins made 68 but it was not enough to see them home.

Ivinghoe & Pitstone made it to the last four after beating Boxmoor.

