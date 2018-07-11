Hamilton helps Langley to fourth win on the spin

Abbots Langley travelled to Bishop’s Stortford on Saturday in Herts Saracens Division 2A and secured their fourth win in a row to remain in fourth place in the table.

Abbots won the toss and opted to field. The opening pair of new captain Andrew O’Donovan and ex-skipper Stuart Felstead tested the bowlers.

Abbots had to wait for the 37th over before O’Donovan, vying to take two runs, saw Simon Hamilton run-out Felstead (63), followed swiftly by another Hamilton run-out of their no 3.

After a good first-wicket stand of 155, the runs dried up and O’Donovan was caught by Matt Parkins off Scott Nixon for a well-hit 89.

Things went south for Stortford as they reached 216-7 in their 50 overs. Barry Warner (3-23) was the pick of the Abbots bowlers.

Hamilton came in with Abbots on 98-4 as they were staring at defeat but David Cleary (103*) and Hamilton (61*) put on an impressive stand of 120 to take them over the line in the 42nd over.