Youngster Burge helps save a point for a depleted Green

A screamer of a strike from Casey Linsell put Leverstock Green 1-0 up, but it was Scott Burge’s first senior goal seven minutes from time that rescued a point in a 2-2 draw against London Colney in Saturday’s SSML Premier Division fixture at Pancake Lane.

It was a depleted squad for Levy’s game, with seven first-team players injured or unavailable. Three of the club’s under-18s squad got starting nods.

However, the side put in a great effort in an entertaining game and deserved to get something out of it.

The visitors had the ball in the net on 20 minutes when a cross was headed home, but the referee disallowed it for a push.

Eight minutes later Leverstock also had a goal disallowed when Liam McCrohan headed home a Linsell free- kick, but it was chalked off for offside.

Two minutes later there was a third disallowed goal as Colney put the ball in after a save from Taylor, but the offside flag was up again.

On the stroke of half-time Leverstock took the lead with a spectacular goal. A throw-in from Luke Nugent found Ben Darby, whose crossfield pass should have been cut out but the defender missed it and the ball ran through to Linsell, who absolutely leathered a first-time shot from 30 yards which flew past Medcalf and in off the post.

Five minutes into the second-half Colney levelled. A free-kick into the box was not dealt with by the Green defence and Kambo Smith was gifted an equaliser.

Colney had much the better of the second period and went in front in the 75th minute when Anton Johnson came in at the far post to meet a cross and shot home.

However, seven minutes from time McCrohan chased a ball down to the end-line and kept it in before pulling it back into the penalty area, where Burge was on hand to shoot home the equaliser.

It was the first senior goal for Burge, who is the top scorer for the under-18s.

He became the first player born in the 21st century to score a first-team goal for Leverstock Green.

In the end a draw was a good result, but it was a fourth draw in a run of five games without a win for Leverstock, which has seen them drop out of the top six.

They have four games remaining to get as high a finish as possible, and they still have a trophy to play for, with a St Mary’s Cup semi-final away to Oxhey Jets. That cup clash was due to take place last night (Tuesday) as the Gazette was going to press.

This Saturday Levy host 14th-placed St Margaretsbury.