West Herts Saturday League latest results

The latest local football news.
In the West Herts Premier Division on Saturday Hemel Hempstead Rovers went to top spot, after a close win against promoted Glenn Sports and with previous leaders Tring Athletic A not playing.

They kept their 100 per cent record, despite going a goal down inside five minutes.

A 25-yard free-kick by Tom Read levelled things up, only for Glenn to re-take the lead. But a fine effort from James Bundey pulled the hosts level. Rovers sneaked the win after a foul on Bundey resulted in Rick Potton dispatching from the penalty spot. Rovers visit Langleybury Cricket Club this Saturday.

Bovingdon A picked up their first win since promotion to the Premier with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Kings Sports.

The away team were on top in the first-half but couldn’t score as they were denied by good keeping, strong defending and the bar. Kings, with a much-changed team from a victory last week, battled to get some cohesion.

The game looked to be heading for a draw but Bovingdon got a late goal they deserved when in-form Lee Richards notched his third goal in three matches to take the points.

Last week Croxley Community scored eight goals and Langleybury Cricket Club conceded nine, but a week is long time in football and they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

The Engineer Harpenden got back to winning ways with a 4-2 win against Caddington. Alex Spruce bagged a hat-trick along with a David Thompson strike.

Tom Boggon and Thomas Miller replied for Caddington.

The results from West Herts Division One were as follows:

Hunton Bridge 3 Global AFC 1.

Oxhey A 2 Hemel Hempstead Rovers Reserves 1.

Sun Sports Rovers 2 Potten End 4.

Tring Corinthians Reserves 2 Croxley Community Reserves 2.

Tring Town AFC 4 Harpenden Rovers Reserves 1.