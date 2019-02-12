West Herts Saturday latest results

West Herts Premier Division:

With Glenn Sports’ game called off due to the weather, Hemel Hempstead Rovers went back to the top of the table by beating The Engineer Harpenden 4-2.

Rovers went 3-0 up before Engineer got two goals back, but a Rick Potton penalty in the dying minutes saw Rovers home. Marcus Tower, with a brace, and Jack Burrows were the other scorers, while James O’Brien and George Skinner replied for Engineer.

Bovingdon A hosted champions Tring Athletic A and edged a close game 2-1. Jamie Barker and Adil Suliman got the goals for Bovingdon, while Andy Humpreys netted for Tring.

West Herts Division One:

Tring Town AFC lost their 100 per cent league winning record in a local derby draw with Tring Corinthians Reserves. Tring went 1-0 up after 10 minutes from an Ashley Wadhams header from a corner.

Corinthians replied on the half-hour via Josh Sawyer. It was less windy in the second-half which allowed both to play better football. Town’s Ryan Shefras fired home from close range to make it 2-1 on 75 minutes but Corinthians equalised with five minutes left via Connor Hearn.

National Christian Cup third round (last-16):

Kings Sports travelled to Selhurst United, from the Bromley & Croydon Christian League in Kent on a windy day.

Kings struggled to get their game together, while Selhurst had a lot of possession. Mid-way through, a Selhurst winger broke down the left, beat the full back and scored from a tight angle to make it 1-0. A few decent saves from Kings’ keeper Tom Oliver kept them in the game. Kings were more cohesive in the first 20 minutes after the break, missing a glorious chance within minutes, as the Selhurst keeper saved at point-blank range. Against the run of play, Selhurst took a 2-0 lead and Kings could have fallen apart. However, they kept pressing and got a goal back, when an in-swinging free-kick from Josh de Paola eluded everyone and went in at the far post.

Kings levelled within a few minutes when another De Paola free-kick allowed Brandon Murtagh to head home. For a moment it was all Kings but two crazy mix-ups saw Selhurst convert from two six-yard box mêlées and made it 5-2 after a screamer from 30 yards out.

n Southern League Premier Division side Kings Langley’s home game on Saturday against Hartley Wintney was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. It has been rearranged for Tuesday, March 12.

This Saturday Kings, in seventh, visit 13th-ranked Basingstoke Town.