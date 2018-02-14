Weather intervenes to disrupt the schedules for yet another weekend

The cold and wet weather interrupted the schedules again at the weekend with several of our area’s teams left kicking their heels.

Leverstock Green’s SSML Premier Division fixture away at Cockfosters on Saturday waspostponed due to a frozen pitch.

It has now been rearranged for Tuesday, March 27.

The top-six side Levy Green travel to 17th-placed Oxhey Jets this Saturday.

Tring Athletic, who were looking to bounce back from their FA Vase last-16 exit the previous weekend, were made to wait as their league fixture at home on Saturday against Wembley was postponed.

They were due to be back in league action tonight (Wednesday) when they travel to bottom-but-one side Crawley Green.

The 18th-ranked Athletic are desperately looking for points to pull themselves away from the danger zone so tonight should present a good opportunity to get something.

Tring will then host bottom-of-the-league Stotfold FC this Saturday at Cow Lane in another key opportunity to gain crucial points.

Kings Langley had the weekend off in the Southern League Premier Division but were in Herts Senior Cup quarter-final action on Monday night at Boreham Wood (see page 54).