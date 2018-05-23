Walker and Yakubu earn end-of-season Tudors’ gongs

Hemel Town held their annual end-of-season awards on Friday night.

The chairman, Hemel MP Sir Mike Penning, academy manager Steve Boone and vice-chairman Kerry Underwood all gave speeches.

Sir Mike presented an award from the House of Commons in recognition of the club’s excellent season and their work and progress at youth level and with the Acadamy.

Kerry told the room that he remains fully committed in his dream of helping the club get into the football league and that he has managed to get a new rear-of-shirt sponsor, which is to be announced soon.

Chairman Dave Boggins said the club continues to move in the right direction at all levels and that there will be some new ground improvements that include more terracing in different parts of Vauxhall Road.

Keeper Laurie Walker won the players’ player of the year award while Ismail Yakubu was the manager’s player of the year.

Spencer McCall won the young player of the year gong while Lloyd Doyley won the most improved player bauble.

For the ladies’ team, Charlotte Ross was the most improved, Steph Cripps was the players’ player of the year and Kayleigh Baker was the manager’s choice.

In the youth ranks, Nathan Porter was the most improved, while Ben Baldwin won both the players’ player of the year and the manager’s selection.

Meanwhile, the club confirmed on Tuesday that Walker, defender Darren Ward, striker Karl Oliyide and keeper Danny Boness are all contracted from last season and will be with the Tudors for 2018/19.

The club said: “We are delighted to have all four players’ futures sorted out in advance of the summer scramble for signatures.”

It follows the news last week that versatile midfielder/defender James Kaloczi, midfielder Scott Shulton and defender Tom Hamblin have also all agreed to stay on as Tudors for the forthcoming campaign.