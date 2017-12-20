Upper-tier clash for the Tudors is postponed

The highly-anticipated clash between playoff hopefuls Hemel Town and Chelmsford City was called off at the weekend due to the cold weather .

Sixth-ranked Hemel and fifth-placed City were due to meet at Vauxhall Road on Saturday but the fixture was postponed.

Some areas of the pitch were frozen and completely rock hard. Despite several fans trying to clear the pitch as best as they could, the referee ruled it unplayable after an inspection.

This Saturday the Tudors host 16th-placed Concord Rangers at Vauxhall Road (3pm). Rangers have gone ten games undefeated in the league and have won their past three. They are also one of just five clubs to have beaten Hemel this year, after they won the reverse fixture on August 8.