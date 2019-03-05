United prove to be too good against young Green outfit

It was a tough afternoon for an inexperienced Leverstock Green side on Saturday as they were beaten 5-0 at home by fourth-placed Biggleswade United.

Although the outcome was predictably one-sided against such a young Leverstock team, three of the visitors’ goals came from unstoppable strikes.

With keeper Ryan Schmid being recalled by Kings Langley for one game, all three central defenders on loan from AFC Dunstable being unavailable, and with both Mark Smith and Luke Preedy serving suspensions after red cards last week, new Green boss Matt Harding was missing the spine of the team that had played so well to earn a 1-1 draw with title favourites Biggleswade FC in midweek.

Apart from skipper Seldyn Grant, all the players in the squad were 20 years old or younger.

United got superb strikes came from Joe Hankins, ex-Levy striker David Parkinson and Taylor Rhiney, while Jaiden Irish and Rhiney profited from defensive lapses.

This Saturday Levy face Biggleswade FC again, this time on the road.