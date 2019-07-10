Tudors to open their season in front of the Tudor Army

Hemel Hempstead Town have found out who their opening league opponents will be after the schedule for the National League South was confirmed last Thursday.

The first official game of the Sammy Moore era will see the Tudors in action in front of their own fans as the season kicks off against Hungerford Town at Vauxhall Road on Saturday, August 3.

Hungerford just avoided the drop by three points last season as Hemel managed a 0-0 home draw and a 3-0 away victory against the Berkshire outfit in 2018/19.

New manager Moore will be hoping the home crowd gets behind the overhauled Tudors’ side, which has seen the addition of 12 new players and the departure of club stalwarts Jordan Parkes, Laurie Walker and Kyle Connolly.

A busy first month of the new term will see a local derby against Wealdstone at home on Saturday, August 17, while the Tudors host former skipper Parkes’ new side Billericay Town on Monday, August 26.

Moore will take his new team to his former club Concord Rangers on Saturday, November 2.

The full fixture list is as follows:

August: Tuesday, August 6, away at Dorking Wanderers; Saturday, August 10, away at Hampton & Richmond Borough; Tuesday, August 13, home v Dulwich Hamlet; Saturday, August 17, home v Wealdstone; Saturday, August 24, away at Oxford City; Monday, August 26, home v Billericay Town; Saturday, August 31, away at Dartford.

September: Tuesday, September 3, away at Slough Town; Saturday, September 7, home v Chelmsford City; Saturday, September 14, away at Tonbridge Angels; Saturday, September 21, FA Cup 2nd qualifying round; Saturday, September 28, home v Bath City.

October: Saturday, October 5, FA Cup 3rd qualifying round; Saturday, October 12, away at Havant & Waterlooville; Saturday, October 19, away at Chippenham Town or FA Cup 4th qualifying round; Saturday, October 26, home v Eastbourne Borough.

November: Saturday, November 2, away at Concord Rangers; Saturday, November 9, home v Braintree Town; Saturday, November 16, home v Weymouth; Saturday, November 23, FA Trophy 3rd qualifying round; Saturday, November 30,away at Maidstone United.

December: Saturday, December 7, away at Welling United; Saturday, December 14, FA Trophy first round; Saturday, December 21, home v Tonbridge Angels; Thursday, December 26, away at St Albans City; Saturday, December 28, home v Slough Town.

January 2020: Wednesday, January 1, home v St Albans City; Saturday, January 4, away at Chelmsford City; Saturday, January 11, home v Havant & Waterlooville; Saturday, January 18, away at Bath City; Saturday, January 25, home v Welling United.

February: Saturday, February 1, away at Eastbourne Borough; Saturday, February 8, home v Chippenham Town; Saturday, February 15, away at Braintree Town; Saturday, February 22, home v Concord Rangers; Saturday, February 29, away at Hungerford Town.

March: Saturday, March 7, home v Dorking Wanderers; Saturday, March 14, away at Dulwich Hamlet; Saturday, March 21, home v Hampton & Richmond Borough; Saturday, March 28, home v Maidstone United.

April: Saturday, April 4, away at Weymouth; Friday, April 10, home v Oxford City; Monday, April 13, away at Billericay Town; Saturday, April 18, home v Dartford; Saturday, April 25, away at Wealdstone

In other club news, former Tudors’ keeper Walker has had his contract cancelled by mutual agreement.

The club said: “We wish Laurie every success wherever he chooses to go and thank him sincerely for his service in two spells with the club.”

Meanwhile, the Tudors’ pre-season home friendly with Dover Athletic that was scheduled for Saturday, July 20, has now been cancelled due to Dover having other commitments on the same day.

The club said it would endeavour to find a replacement fixture and was able to get that confirmed just a few days’ later.

The club’s new opponents at Vauxhall Road on that date will now be National League side Ebbsfleet United.

Hemel’s opening friendley of their pre-season campaign takes place this Saturday away at Isthmian League Premier Division side Wingate & Finchley at midday.