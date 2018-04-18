Tudors earn an important point at Welling to keep United at bay

Hemel Town claimed a hard-fought point on the road last Tuesday night against fellow playoff rivals Welling United, which kept the hosts at bay in the race for the top-seven places.

It left Welling needing to win their remaining four games in order to claim a playoff place.

United almost got off to an ideal start when Connor Dymond drove a free-kick into the area, Jamie Coyle met the ball with a looping header that hit the bar via the finger tips of Tudors’ keeper Laurie Walker.

This seemed to wake Hemel up and they then took the game to Welling. Spencer McCall made space for a shot but hit a low effort straight at home keeper Bailey Vose.

A last-ditch tackle then denied David Moyo as he looked certain to score.

Hemel saw much more of the ball but with out causing the Wings defence too many problems, Karl Oliyide hitting an effort wide from range.

Welling started the second half rejuvenated and looked sharper. A deep free-kick found Coyle in the box and after he managed to get a shot away, it was deflected wide.

A smart ball from Joe Healy put Jamie Philpot in the clear but he hit a spectacular effort over the bar.

It was Welling doing more of the pressing but a Hemel attack saw Jordan Parkes drag a shot wide.

Welling had the ball in the net in the 82nd minute via Philpot but it was ruled out for offside.

Hemel then lost Kyle Connolly for a second yellow card after a foul on Jamie Philpot in the 87th minute.

But ten-man Hemel held on for an important point, leaving the Tudors in fifth place in the National League South.

Hemel: Laurie Walker, Joe Howe, Kyle Connolly, Jordan Parkes, Darren Ward, Ismail Yakubu, Matthew Saunders, Scotty Shulton, David Moyo, Kyle Oliyide, Spencer McCall. Substitutes: James kaloczi, Michael Cain, Alex Osborn, Herschel Sanchez Watt, Danny Bonness.