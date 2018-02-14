Tudors add fresh blood to help the vital play-off chase

Hemel Town have added three new names to the squad to help The Tudors’ play-off push with 13 games to go in this tight National League South season.

Signing from league rivals Braintree Town is 22-year-old Karl Oliyide, a quick, powerful forward who should fit in well with the team.

“He fits the profile for the type of player [boss] Dean [Brennan] and [assistant] Stuart [Maynard]look for,” the club said last Thursday.

His former clubs include Enfield Town, Hendon and Wingate & Finchley.

They have also signed centre-back Darren Ward. The 39-year-old, who made his Hemel debut against Oxford on Saturday and scored, has been brought in share his experience with the rest of the backline.

Ward has played more than 500 games in the football league, with his previous clubs including Watford, Millwall, Crystal Palace, Wolves, Swindon Town and Yeovil Town.

“Darren’s experience will a huge asset to us as we look to secure a play-off place during the promotion run in,” the club said.

Thirdly, they have secured a one-month loan of 28-year-old Sutton United defender Dan Spence. He can play at either fullback position and has made over 100 appearances for Sutton. His former clubs include Eastleigh, Salisbury and Woking.